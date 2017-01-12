Business Round-Up: Danish companies flourishing in the US

A report has been released by Dansk Industri (DI) and the Danish Embassy in Washington DC that reveals US-based Danish companies are creating employment and investment opportunities across America.

Prevalence in the economic landscape

The DI report has monitored all Danish business activities in the United States, and the findings indicate a rather positive future for Denmark in the US — and the world.

Danish businesses have created approximately 123,000 jobs in the US – primarily in the areas of medicine, health, food, energy and the environment where their core competencies lie. Moreover, they are at the forefront of the cleantech sector.

Green energy expertise

The importance of renewable energy sources and ‘green technology’ is rising exponentially across the globe, and Danish companies have been quick to demonstrate their expertise in the area.

One example is Nature Energy, a biogas plant producer, which the US has a dire demand for in its bid to reduce CO2 emissions and to fulfill its ambitions of creating a sustainable environment.

Biogas technology is expected to create jobs for around 20,000 people.

Apple’s change of plans costs jobs in Aabenraa

Apple has decided against building a data centre in South Jutland. The decision comes as a disappointment to Thomas Anderson, the mayor of Aabenraa municipality, as he was expecting the construction to generate a significant number of jobs for local residents. Apple, which is trying to sell the data centre site, had confirmed it will be going ahead with plans to build a similar data centre in Viborg. Earlier this year, Facebook also dropped plans to build a data hub in Denmark – a project also in Jutland in Esbjerg.

Denmark-based retailer named the best in the world

The Danish department of the convenience store chain 7-Eleven has been named the ‘World’s best convenience concept’ by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). It won the award last week in London, beating off contenders from Ireland, India and the United States. The 7-Eleven franchisee in Denmark is under the management of Reitan Convenience Denmark A/S, and it has been serving as a model for the 7-Eleven brand around the world. This is the result of a thoughtful transformation of the brand from being just a kiosk to a store selling ready-to-go items such as croissants, sandwiches, wraps, salads, milkshakes and coffee.

FC Copenhagen to ban plastic glasses from stadium

FC Copenhagen is taking a step towards a more sustainable environment with the implication of its strategy 2019+. Under the new vision, FCK is seeking to find an alternative to the disposable plastic cups Parken visitors use in abundance during football matches and concerts. FCK has joined hands with Dansk Industri, Copenhagen Municipality, Sparta and DBU to find the most suitable solution, and the goal is for it to come into effect at the start of the summer of 2020. Around 1,000,000 litres of beer and soft drinks are consumed every year at Parken.