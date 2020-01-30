Business Round-Up: Pandora and Ørsted eye carbon-neutrality by 2025

More and more Danish companies are setting targets to reduce their climate footprint in a bid to help Denmark reach its lofty goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030.

Arla and Vestas are among the big players to have already done so, and now jewellery firm Pandora and energy provider Ørsted are also getting involved.

Pandora has pledged to be carbon-neutral in its own operations by 2025 and will unveil a plan next year to reduce emission across its value chain.

Other targets include sourcing 100 percent renewable energy at its crafting facilities in 2020. The two facilities in Thailand account for 52 percent of the company’s emissions.

“Addressing climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and as a large global company we have an obligation to contribute to the necessary solutions,” said Alexader Lacik, the CEO of Pandora.

Green energy beacon

Ørsted, which was named the most sustainable company in the world last week, announced that it too would strive to become carbon neutral by 2025.

The company aims to become the first major energy company to attain net-zero emissions and wants to achieve a carbon-neutral footprint in its supply chain and energy trading by 2040.

“We’ve come very far in reducing our emissions and Ørsted is more than two decades ahead of what is required by science to limit global warming to 1.5°C,” said Henrik Poulsen, the CEO of Ørsted.

“We’ve now decided to take an additional step by making Ørsted a carbon-neutral company already by 2025. Halting climate change requires action at all levels of society, and we need that action now – especially within production and use of energy, which account for 73 percent of all global emissions.”

Earlier today, a new report revealed that almost a third of Danish companies are doing nothing to curb their climate footprint – particularly smaller companies.

Lars Larsen Group in record year

The Lars Larsen Group, which owns the likes of retail chain Jysk, has posted a solid financial result for 2019. The company enjoyed a record profit of 3.7 billion kroner before tax and a turnover of 34.7 billion kroner. That’s considerably higher than the 3.6 billion kroner in turnover achieved in 2018. Lars Larsen passed away last year and since then his son Jacob Brunsborg has been the chairman of the company. Aside from Jysk, the group also owns the Himmerland Golf & Spa resort and the Letz Sushi chain. The group expects to see improved results for 2020.

Novozymes disappoints as ‘nueva jefa’ arrives

The Danish pharma company Novozymes has failed to live up to its expectations for 2019. Its financial results for the year reveal a turnover of 3.73 billion kroner and organic growth of 1 percent, which was less than expected. However, with new Spanish boss Ester Baiget taking over on February 1, the company is confident it will maintain annual growth of 1-5 percent looking ahead to 2022. Baiget replaces Peder Holk Nielsen, who has spent 35 years with the company – including six years as CEO.

PostNord still struggling

The Danish postal service PostNord Danmark continues to struggle with its bottom line, revealing another loss in its financial results. This time, the Danish wing of the Swedish-Danish owned company has confirmed a loss of 91 million Swedish kroner for 2019. The good news is that the result is a significant improvement on 2018, when it saw a loss of 420 million Swedish kroner. Overall, PostNord posted a profit of 184 million Swedish kroner, as its parcel deliveries continue to make up for its disappointing postal services. Denmark saw 13 percent fewer letters sent in 2019.

Alm Brand cutting 120 jobs

The insurance and banking firm Alm Brand has revealed it intends to cut 120 jobs in the future as part of a new strategy. The move comes despite the news that the company enjoyed a post-tax profit of 684 million kroner for 2019 – a result that leadership has deemed “satisfactory”. But Alm Brand head Rasmus Werner Nielsen contends there is a need to increase earnings, and that means cutting staff.

Atea loses boss and 67 jobs

The Danish IT infrastructure firm Atea has revealed it will bid farewell to its boss Morten Felding and cut 67 jobs as part of a streamlining effort. Atea has endured corruption cases recently and was handed a 10 million kroner fine by Glostrup Court in 2018. The company sold IT equipment to Region Zealand from 2012 to 2015 by bribing a number of public officials, and in 2019 the company was under fire for giving public servants gifts. Kathrine Forsberg will assume the leadership reins at Atea.