Business Round-Up: SAS to introduce Airbus A350

Scandinavian Airlines has announced plans to introduce the upcoming Airbus A350 on its Copenhagen-Chicago route from 28 January 2020.

The giant planes will have a new seat configuration, a unique cabin environment and an increased fuel efficiency.

More routes to come

After the initial launch on the Chicago route, SAS plans on using the A350 on routes to seven more destinations: Beijing, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and San Francisco.

SAS is currently revamping most of its aircraft, and by 2023 it aims to have received 95 new Airbus – in a variety of models.

On board

The new Airbus A350 will have an increased number of passenger seats in its business and economy classes.

SAS also promises a cabin upgrade with minimal noise, optimised pressure, fresh air and controls to regulate temperature and humidity.

SAS is confident the new fleet will play a big role in fulfilling its goal of reducing CO2 emissions by at least 25 percent by 2030.

Man working at Facebook’s Odense facility died in fire

It has been confirmed that a British contractor died whilst working at the site of Facebook’s new data centre in Odense on May 20. A fire broke out at the nearby Kerteminde residential complex following a gas explosion, and the British contractor, John Gore, got caught up in the flames. Gore was hired by a British sub-contractor to supervise fire-prevention installations at the facility. Gore’s family claim they have still not received a proper explanation for his death from the Danish authorities. The Odense data centre is scheduled to open in 2020.

Ex-OW Bunker director gets five years

The Western High Court has increased the prison sentence of Lars Møller, the former director of Dynamic Oil Trading, from six months to five years. Under Møller’s supervision, the Singapore-based OW Bunker subsidiary lost 645 million kroner through oil speculation and giving massive amounts of credit to highly questionable customers. The company then understated the risks to potential investors. As a result, the mother company in Denmark, OW Bunker, went bankrupt on 7 November 2014. A number of pension funds and investors have brought cases for compensation.

Denmark to strengthen ties with Estonia

Queen Margrethe II’s visit to the Estonian capital of Tallinn over the weekend – during which she celebrated the 800th anniversary of the Dannebrog, Denmark’s national flag – has been inferred by many as a step towards stronger bilateral ties with the country. Relations have hit a rough patch recently due to the Danske Bank scandal. The queen reportedly held discussions with Kersti Kaljulaid, the country’s president, about climate change, Baltic sea co-operation and mutual co-operation.

Border trade king dies at 85

Hans Frede Fleggaard, the grocery shop owner who became a multi-millionaire on the back of Danes flocking to Germany to buy cheap goods, has died. He was 85 years old. Fleggaard, the company that he founded in the 1960s, confirmed that he suffered a number of blood clots in the brain. “Hans was a positive, festive and colourful person until the very end,” said the current Fleggaard CEO. “I will miss his visits to the office as I’m sure will many others in the company.” The businessman grew his father’s small Padborg grocery into an empire of 17 stores across the Danish-German border along with a restaurant.

JYSK founder on indefinite sick leave

Lars Larsen, the founder of the retail chain JYSK, is on sick leave and, according to the company, there is no date on when he will return. No other details were given by the company. Larsen, a regular on the Forbes annual list of billionaires, is one of Denmark’s richest people.