Business Round-Up: Startups set to compete at the Creative Business Cup Finals 2019 in Copenhagen

On July 1, the best creative startups from over 60 countries – China, Philippines, Thailand, India, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Australia, Nigeria and more – will compete with each other at the 2019 Creative Business Cup Global Finals in Copenhagen.

The event

The annually-held championship is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with investors, venture capitalists, crowdfunding platforms, business pioneers and industry experts from all over the world.

Apart from having a line-up of the brightest minds in the creative industries, the event will also feature sessions on business entrepreneurship, capital investment, customer behaviour and much more.

Among the jury members and key speakers at the competition are Shang Rong from Microsoft, Digital Africa COO Soumeya Rachedi and Random House author Rob Reid.

More than a competition

“Creative Business Cup (CBC) supports entrepreneurs in the arts and creative industries across the globe to help them network,” explained Thomas Lersten, the director of the Global Entrepreneurship Program in the US.

“Competitions like this lift the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Dash Balakrishnan, added the founder of StartupMalaysia.org.

“The creative industries need this kind of stage to get their pioneers and entrepreneurs up and running,” concurred Anniken Fjelberg, the co-founder of 657 Oslo AS.

The event will be held from July 1-2 at the Bella Center.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

JYSK founder resigns

Lars Larsen, the founder of the retail chain JYSK, has been diagnosed with liver cancer and resigned from his designation as the board chairman of JYSK and the Lars Larsen Group effective immediately. Larsen confirmed that his son, Jacob Brunsborg, will now be taking over the position, thus retaining the company’s stature as being a family-owned business. “Jacob has been part of the company for many years and has had a central role on the boards of many of the companies in the Lars Larsen Group,” the company confirmed.

SAS employees dissatisfied with the company’s management

Around 700 employees at SAS have allegedly signed a letter addressed to the management complaining about the leadership style of the company. The letter expresses dissatisfaction with a management that practices a ‘management by fear’ approach. The signatories wish to remain anonymous. Scandinavian Airlines has not yet made any comment regarding the complaint.

Arla’s new initiative, an effort to reduce food waste

Danish dairy company Arla will now add the words ‘often good after’ alongside the expiration date on a wide selection of its milk cartons. This change will be implemented in an effort to encourage consumers to apply common sense and assess if the milk is safe to be consumed after the expiry date (which it often is) – thus reducing food waste. Carlsberg, Meyers, Thise and Løgismose are also seeking to introduce new markings on selected products. A European Parliament food waste survey recently revealed that 10 percent of food waste in Europe is due to confusion about data labeling.

Oil company to fire 200 employees in its Esbjerg branch

French energy giant Total has announced plans to dismiss around 200 of its workers and some external consultants at its Esbjerg branch as a step towards restructuring the entire organisation, but confirmed none of the redundancies will be made in Copenhagen, where it employs 360 people.