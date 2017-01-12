Business Round-Up: Students from top Danish universities compete to be the next big startup

The Venture Cup Denmark is a national startup competition encouraging university students from across the country to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas focused on creating a sustainable environment.

The competition’s latest edition was held last month in June and many budding entrepreneurs took part in a bid to take home the cup.

CBS and DTU prominent

Blue Lobster (pictured) – an app created by Copenhagen Business School students that aggregates sales between fishermen and local consumers, allowing local-sourcing of seafood – emerged as the overall winner as well as top in the digital business category.

Another winner from CBS, the social-media gaming platform GamingBuddy, came first in the product category.

Students from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) won in two categories: the green-venture ServedOnSalt, which provides a solution to store solar energy for use in refugee camps, and the health startup Paragit Solutions, which has created a technological advancement in detecting Parkison’s symptoms.

Nordea CEO to retire soon after a replacement is found

Casper von Koskull, Nordea’s long-time CEO, has decided to retire by late next year upon turning 60. He will continue to manage the Nordic bank until a suitable replacement is found. No names have yet been released by the company. The 58-year old has had a long and satisfying career in the banking industry – working at Citibank, UBS, Goldman Sachs and Nordea – but now wishes to step down.

Arla’s new initiative, a step towards fighting climate-change

With the agricultural sector accounting for almost 21 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Denmark, Arla has decided to step forward with a green settlement model to help farmers understand the techniques of milk production, thus causing minimal harm to the environment. The dairy giant is seeking help from SEGES, the agricultural knowledge centre, to chalk out plans (to be implemented by 2021) that include education in areas like feeding cows and breeding. Arla has a vision to make milk production climate-neutral by 2050.

Tax Agency launches its robot to look for fraudulent tax returns

The Skattestyrelsen tax agency is using a digital robot to analyse fraudulent deviations in tax statements, which in the last tax year caught out 726 suspicious returns. “The new digital tool complements the other controls we have. With the tools we have developed, you can be confident that you are not paying too much and your neighbour very little. We look forward to continuing with it,” commented Karoline Klaksvig, the vice president of Skattestyrelsen, to DR. The new technology will also assist the agency in guarding the process and making it simpler.

Copenhagen Police seize three Ferraris for plausible VAT evasion

SØIK’s bagmandspolitiet seized three Ferraris last week from a Danish company located on Copenhagen’s west coast, which is suspected of VAT evasion. An investigation has been initiated and the current estimate suggest the evasion amounts to a two-digit million kroner amount. The SØIK police department has not shared further details regarding the case. Additionally, some property and the company’s bank deposits amounting to several million kroner have also been seized by the police.

Agricultural leader dies at the age of 87

Hans Olaf Agerup Kjeldsen, the former president of the Landbrugsrådet agriculture council, passed away on June 24 at the age of 87. He died of natural causes. Due to his constant efforts in improving the condition of European farmers, he became a respectable name in the agricultural industry. Kjeldsen’s funeral took place on June 29 at Vesterbølle Church.