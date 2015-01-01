By and large, Danes in favour of globalisation, according to study

A new survey carried out by the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI), in August this year reveals that most people in Denmark are happy to be part of the global economy.

Of the 1,019 people questioned, 52 percent agreed that globalisation makes Denmark more prosperous, while only 10 percent disagreed. Of the remainder, 22 percent answered that it neither did nor didn’t and there were 16 percent ‘don’t knows’.

Backing of the people vital

DI’s director of international market policy, Peter Thagesen, explains that it is important that people are positive about Denmark’s involvement in the global economy.

“There has been a growing resistance towards free trade in a number of places abroad. We don’t see this in Denmark and there are good grounds to be pleased about that,” said Thagesen.

“The backing of the people as well as politicians is vital for an open and international economy if Danish companies are to reap the rewards of foreign trade.”

Few worries about job losses

As for being worried about their jobs being exported to countries with cheaper labour, Danes are sanguine about the prospect. Only 3 percent answered that they were ‘extremely worried’ that their current jobs would disappear due to globalisation.

On the other hand, more Danes did worry ‘to a certain extent’ that jobs will be lost. Last year that figure was 7 percent – this year it had risen to 13 percent.

A DI analysis shows that in spring this year, there were a great many jobs geared to the activities of Danish companies in the export market and abroad – 775,000 to be precise.

“The truth is that up until now, Danish companies have done really well globally, but this is something that we have to fight to maintain,” added Thagesen.

“It is important that the framework for doing business in Denmark creates opportunities for companies now and in the future to be able to compete globally and create growth and jobs.”