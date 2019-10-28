Carlsberg making inroads towards world’s first ‘paper beer bottle’

Danish brewery giant Carlsberg has presented an update on its bid to produce the world’s first ‘paper beer bottle’ in Copenhagen this week.

During the C40 World Mayors Summit, the brewery unveiled two new prototypes of the Green Fibre Bottle – both being recyclable, sustainably produced from wood fibres, and containing a barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer.

“We continue to innovate across all our packaging formats, and we are pleased with the progress we’ve made on the Green Fibre Bottle so far. While we are not completely there yet, the two prototypes are an important step towards realising our ultimate ambition of bringing this breakthrough to market,” said Myriam Shingleton, Carlsberg’s deputy head of development.

“Innovation takes time and we will continue to collaborate with leading experts in order to overcome remaining technical challenges, just as we did with our plastic-reducing Snap Pack.”

READ ALSO: Oh snap! Carlsberg’s new sustainable beer packaging hits the streets

Snap-Pack follow up

One of the prototypes implements a thin recycled PET polymer film barrier, while the other is made from a 100 percent bio-based PEF polymer film barrier.

Carlsberg also revealed that it had been joined by other global firm – Coca-Cola and L’Oréal included – in a paper bottle community that aims to advance sustainable packaging.

The Danish brewery has set a target of being carbon neutral in breweries and reducing its value-chain carbon footprint by 30 percent by 2030.

Last year, Carlsberg unveiled a series of sustainable changes to its packaging, including the Snap Pack, which does away with the plastic wrapping around its six packs.