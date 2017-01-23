On January 1, Mariano Davies formally stepped down as the president and CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (BBCD).

In December, he confirmed that he had been named the new president and CEO of BOSS (British Overseas Security Services) UK Certification, a global organisation that works with British chambers in the area of governance, risk and compliance.

Davies, a familiar face at dignitary events in Copenhagen for over two decades, initially joined the board of the British Business Lunch Club in the late 1990s – a forerunner of the BBCD.