Changing of the guard at the British Chamber of Commerce

Mariano Davies stepping down as president to assume the reins of BOSS UK Certification

Mariano at a recent BCCD event at the Slovakian Embassy (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
January 5th, 2017 11:38 am| by Ben Hamilton
On January 1, Mariano Davies formally stepped down as the president and CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (BBCD).

In December, he confirmed that he had been named the new president and CEO of BOSS (British Overseas Security Services) UK Certification, a global organisation that works with British chambers in the area of governance, risk and compliance.

Davies, a familiar face at dignitary events in Copenhagen for over two decades, initially joined the board of the British Business Lunch Club in the late 1990s – a forerunner of the BBCD.



He was the founding chairman of the BCCD in 2001, and later the CEO and president, overseeing a merger with the British Import Union in 2008 and steadily building its membership.

“Thank you all for the trust and support over the years,” Davies told the BCCD members.

Succeeded by right-hand man
His successor as CEO is the BBCD chief financial officer Gareth Garvey, who alongside Davies has formed the chamber’s management team since September 2013. Prior to that he was a board member for seven years.

Davies has every confidence in his successor.

“Gareth is a consultant able to use his accounting skills, passion for systematic integration of new technology and his ability to keep an overview to the benefit of his clients – particularly companies with many international challenges (from cost cutting to rapid development),” Davies wrote on LinkedIn.

