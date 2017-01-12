Chinese food scandals pave the way for exports of baby-food

Over the last ten years China has been rocked by a number of food scandals, including one in 2008 that involved infant formula tainted with melamine that left three children dead and around 300,000 ill.

This has instilled a distrust of local produce among many Chinese consumers, who tend to seek out imports from countries where food safety is high, such as Denmark.

A helping hand from DI

Accordingly, the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI), has been helping a number of companies form joint ventures with Chinese partners. One such firm is Organic Dairy of 1888, a producer of organic baby-food.

The administrative director of the company, Vincent Chen, sees a great deal of future growth potential in the Chinese market for companies that play their cards right.

“The Chinese market changes every third month. As well as flexibility and a willingness to adapt, the key to success in China is high quality and authenticity,” he said.