Chinese team triumph in Creative Business Cup

The Creative Business Cup was held in Copenhagen on November 15-16 at Hotel Scandic and City Hall.

A team representing China saw off a host of other startups to win first prize with its innovative ‘Cell Robot’.

What is the Creative Business Cup?

The Creative Business Cup, according to its organisers, is the “world championship for entrepreneurs within creative businesses around the world”.

This year’s event consisted of entrepreneur teams from 59 countries pitching their business ideas to prominent business people and investors, keynote speakers from around the world, a multitude of presentations; and multiple competitions and more.

‘Nadya’ Tolokonnikova from Pussy Riot was just one of the many esteemed speakers present.

The top three

The overall winner of the main competition, the Chinese team’s ‘Cell Robot’, “is made up of single cells that when combined build functioning robots”, according to organisers.

In second place was Iceland with ‘Genki Instruments’ – “a hardware tech company focused on merging state-of-the-art technology with great design and a focus on usability”.

In third place was Lebanon with ‘Bildits’ – “a miniature building construction kit for kids”.

Other competitions

Along with the main competition, the Creative Business Cup also held different challenges such as the Invio Solution, which was won by ‘Mixtroz’, a mother and daughter team. Mixtroz is a product that helps event attendees connect with one another, promoting easy networking.

The other challenges included Watify (won by Ingelia), eGovernance Solution (PSII), CBI Pitch (Heartstrings) and the Microsoft Special Award (Genki).

Stepping stone for entrepreneurs

The Creative Business Cup has grown from a small-scale show into what is now a global event attracting influential investors from all over the world.

In many ways, the cup is a stepping stone for entrepreneurs. Through the cup these entrepreneurs gain access to some of the best mentors around the world.

“Creative Business Cup is much more than just a competition that creative entrepreneurs want to win,” contended Rasmus Tscherning, the managing director of Creative Business Cup.

“It is a summit for the most creative brains and the most influential investors from around the world who meet in order to create sustainable solutions to some of the world’s most important challenges.”