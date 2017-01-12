 Consumers want to buy Danish again, analysis shows – The Post

Consumers want to buy Danish again, analysis shows

In Denmark, as in many other places, the trend towards trading globally is slowing down compared to buying locally

Despite the tendency to support local companies, exports from Denmark are still booming (photo: Pixabay/Pexels)
November 6th, 2017 2:10 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Companies worldwide are electing to produce goods closer to home and to their customers – and this tendency is also apparent in Denmark.

A new analysis from the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI), reveals that Danes don’t have the same fondness for foreign goods as they did previously when there were periods of general economic growth.

Buying local
“From the middle of the ’90s up until 2008 we became accustomed to seeing that whenever production increased in Denmark, then imports increased by almost three times as much,” said the deputy head of Dansk Industri, Kent Damsgaard.

READ ALSO: Business News in Brief: Danes spending record amounts on net trading

“For the last couple of years, it has been different. Both companies and consumers have increased their purchase of goods and services from abroad to a far lesser degree than previously.”

Exports still hot
On the other hand, the slowing down of global trade doesn’t mean that Danish companies are having less success on the export market – far from it, in fact.

“Around 775,000 Danish jobs are connected to the export market. That shows that Danish companies are doing very well in competition with international firms,” added Damsgaard.

“However, if we want to keep up this momentum, it is vital that here in Denmark we are constantly striving towards creating the best framework for doing business.”

Related News



Latest News

National
Jackals bringing dangerous ticks to Denmark
Business
Consumers want to buy Danish again, analysis shows
News
Sports News in Brief: Toothless Lions toppled in New Firm clash
National
University increasingly seen as the best way forward in life

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved