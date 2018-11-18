Copenhagen Airport sees huge spike in passengers over October

The autumn holidays turned out to be an exceptionally busy time for Copenhagen Airport, which enjoyed a 4.2 percent increase in travellers for the month of October compared to the same month last year.

For the month, the airport saw a total of 2,723,353 travellers pass through its terminals – backed by 107,136 people on the first day of the autumn holidays on October 12.

“The exceedingly busy travel day went well. Both the travellers and the employees at the airport had prepared themselves well,” said airport CEO, Thomas Woldbye.

London still calling

October 12 came tantalisingly close to being a record day for the airport, falling just short of the 109,399-passenger record set earlier this year on June 25.

Over the first ten months of the year, the number of passengers moving through Copenhagen Airport was at 26,040, 521 – an increase of 3.8 percent compared to last year.

London remained clearly ahead in terms of being the most popular destination from the airport – over 203,000 passengers have travelled to the English capital so far this year.

Stockholm inched past Oslo into second place, followed by Amsterdam, Paris, Helsinki, Aalborg, Berlin, Frankfurt and Brussels.

Mumbai link?

According to Check-in.dk, Air India is keen on starting up a new route between Copenhagen and Mumbai in the near future.

The new route is expected to launch services next year and will supplement the airline’s existing route between the Danish capital and New Delhi, which opened up earlier this year.