Copenhagen Airport sixth best in Europe for passenger-friendliness

Brussels, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Madrid and Manchester take top five places in Consumer Choice Center’s index

Copenhagen is number six (photo: Terry Whalebone/Flickr)
August 28th, 2019 1:18 pm| by Ben Hamilton

Copenhagen Airport has been ranked number six in Europe for passenger-friendliness by the Consumer Choice Center – a survey of the continent’s biggest 30 airports in terms of passenger numbers.

Copenhagen’s index score of 150 was ten points ahead of the airport in seventh place, but only three points off third place.

Brussels and Zurich were streets ahead in the top two places, with Dusseldorf, Madrid and Manchester completing the top five.

Two places ahead of Stockholm
Its European Airport Index assessed a number of factors, including practicality, comfort, location, transport options, in-airport experience and on-time performance by airlines.

Among the sub-categories were flight network access, direct jet bridges, proximity to city centre, number of lounges, security waiting times, pre-clearance for US flights and security wait information.

Amsterdam, Stockholm, Frankfurt and Munich completed the top ten.

On top of being friendly, CPH Aiport also hit the news earlier this month for being more affordable to take a taxi from.

