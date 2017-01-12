 Copenhagen and Denmark both take competitiveness strides – The Post

Copenhagen and Denmark both take competitiveness strides

Denmark breaches top five and the capital moves up to second on the 2019 Global Talent Competitiveness Index

Few clouds to spoil Denmark’s scores (photo: INSEAD)
January 21st, 2019 3:00 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark has been ranked in the top five on the 2019 Global Talent Competitiveness Index, an annual list compiled by INSEAD – a rise of two places compared to last year.

Denmark was ranked fifth in the index, behind top-dogs Switzerland, Singapore, the US and Norway, while Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK and Luxembourg completed the top 10.

“Denmark (5th) is a top performer in the Enable (3rd) and Retain (4th) pillars. In the former case, the strong Regulatory and Market Landscapes (ranking in 10th in both) are complemented by an exemplary Labour and Business Landscape (3rd) that combines flexible labour markets with comprehensive social protection,” the index report (here in English) found.

“As for retaining talent, the country boasts strong performances in both the Sustainability (7th) and Lifestyle (6th) subpillars. The only pillar where Denmark ranks outside the top 10 is that related to attracting talent (17th), with particular room for improvement in luring foreign talent and strengthening gender equality.”

Australia, Iceland, Germany, Canada, and Ireland all made the top 20, while other notables included Japan (22), South Korea (30), China (45), Russia (49), Mexico (70), Brazil (72) and India (80). Elsewhere, Yemen finished at the bottom of the index in 125th spot, just below Congo (124) and Burundi (123).

READ MORE: Denmark inches up global competitiveness ranking

Copenhagen second
Meanwhile, Copenhagen also improved compared to last year, moving to second from fourth, following a tumble the year before.

The Danish capital finished just behind Washington DC and ahead of Oslo, Vienna and Zurich, while Boston, Helsinki, New York, Paris and Seoul completed the top 10.

Other notables included Stockholm (11), London (14), Sydney (26), Berlin (32), Dublin (35), Moscow (42), Beijing (58), Sao Paolo (88), Mexico City (91) and Delhi (95).

(photo: INSEAD)

Related News



Latest News

National
Paraffin oil in muscles a growing trend
Business
Copenhagen and Denmark both take competitiveness strides
National
Finance sector attracts dishonest students, study finds
Culture
US rock legends coming to Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved