Copenhagen hotel on promising new opening list

According to the British newspaper, Evening Standard, a hotel in Copenhagen is among 20 new and unique hotels around the world due to open their doors next year.

Villa Copenhagen, previously the old central post office building in the Danish capital, was given a solid recommendation, particularly due to its proximity to Tivoli Gardens and the popular Meatpacking District.

“A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the hotel will offer a conscious approach to luxury with a focus on all things eco-friendly,” the Evening Standard wrote.

“Traditional Danish and international dining options will be available here and the space has been designed to promote wellbeing and sociability. They’ll be 390 rooms and suites in total. A new must-visit in the Danish capital.”

Faroe Islands gem

Villa Copenhagen, due to open in April 2020, will offer 390 rooms and suites, and cost over 1.5 billion kroner to transform into a hotel.

The Hilton Garden Inn on the Faroe Islands also made the list and was described as being the first international hotel brand to operate in the islands. It will boast 131 rooms, a restaurant, fitness centre and a spa, and is due to open in the second half of 2020.

Indonesia had four hotels on the list, while London had three and Sweden and India had two each.

SAS seat reservation change

In related news, Scandinavia airline SAS has revealed that it will jack up seat reservation fees by 58 percent for flights within Scandinavia if the ticket is booked under 13 days before departure.

The fee was at 69 kroner for all flights, regardless of when booked, but that will go up to 109 kroner if seats are reserved under 13 days before departure. The price will remain 69 kroner for reservations over 13 days ahead of departure.

According to Standby.dk, the change to the airline’s busiest market came into effect on Wednesday this week.

Also revealed by SAS was its intention to open a year-round route to Los Angeles from Copenhagen from January 2020.