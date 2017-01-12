 Copenhagen sixth most likely to land European Medicines Agency ahead of today’s vote – The Post

Copenhagen sixth most likely to land European Medicines Agency ahead of today’s vote

Bratislava the favourite, although most of the London-based staff say they would rather quit than move there

Departing London, destination unknown
November 20th, 2017 3:36 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen should learn later today whether it has been awarded the right to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The health ministers of the 28 member states are today meeting to decide the new homes of the EMA and European Banking Agency, and the first ballot is at 16:00.

READ MORE: Artfully thrifty: Let the battle begin between the EU member states vying for EMA

Could take hours
Each minister will choose a 1-2-3, but it is not currently known for certain what the criteria for reaching the second ballot is. One onlooker told the BBC that the whole process could take hours.

Copenhagen is one of 16 cities in contention to host the EMA following the recent withdrawal of Dublin, Zagreb and Valletta.

Bratislava the favourite
Ladbrokes bookmakers rate Bratislava the 7/4 favourite to land the EMA, followed by Milan (5/2), Amsterdam (6/1), Athens and Vienna (8/1), and Copenhagen and Stockholm (12/1).

However, the Slovakian capital would not be a popular choice with the current EMA staff. An internal survey found that 72 percent would rather quit than move to Bratislava.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Copenhagen sixth most likely to land European Medicines Agency ahead of today’s vote
Business
Business News in Brief: Fewer caseworker meetings deemed necessary for jobseekers
Local
No ‘sex games’ at election afterparty, Alternativet insists
Business
Chinese team triumph in Creative Business Cup

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved