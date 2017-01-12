Copenhagen sixth most likely to land European Medicines Agency ahead of today’s vote

Copenhagen should learn later today whether it has been awarded the right to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The health ministers of the 28 member states are today meeting to decide the new homes of the EMA and European Banking Agency, and the first ballot is at 16:00.

Could take hours

Each minister will choose a 1-2-3, but it is not currently known for certain what the criteria for reaching the second ballot is. One onlooker told the BBC that the whole process could take hours.

Copenhagen is one of 16 cities in contention to host the EMA following the recent withdrawal of Dublin, Zagreb and Valletta.

Bratislava the favourite

Ladbrokes bookmakers rate Bratislava the 7/4 favourite to land the EMA, followed by Milan (5/2), Amsterdam (6/1), Athens and Vienna (8/1), and Copenhagen and Stockholm (12/1).

However, the Slovakian capital would not be a popular choice with the current EMA staff. An internal survey found that 72 percent would rather quit than move to Bratislava.