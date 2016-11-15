 Copenhagen to become capital for green transition – The Post
7471

Copenhagen to become capital for green transition

C40 recognises Danish capital’s efforts to become carbon-neutral by 2025

Based out of BLOXHUB (photo: BLOXHUB)
February 6th, 2017 12:06 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The comprehensive network of innovative cities, C40, has decided to open a new permanent office for green growth in Denmark’s capital.

The C40, which consists of mayors from 90 of the world’s biggest and most innovative cities, chose Copenhagen because it has one of the most ambitious climate plans and is well on its way to reducing its CO2 emissions to zero by 2025.



“There are great opportunities for C40 in opening an office in Copenhagen to draw on the knowledge here,” said Simon Hansen, the head of the C40 Copenhagen office.

“The city has created a wide range of green solutions in urban planning, energy, cycling infrastructure and much more, which cities all over the world want to learn from.”

READ MORE: Denmark to play big role in Bangladesh’s green transition

Ode to Frank
The new C40 office will be located in the BLOXHUB district of the city harbour. The area was launched by the Ministry of Industry, City Hall and the philanthropic foundation Realdania as a base for sustainable urban development.

The world’s mayors – including Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and chair of C40 – also pointed to Copenhagen’s mayor, Frank Jensen, as a strong figure within green transition.

“Copenhagen is setting the standard for what cities can achieve in tackling climate change,” said Hidalgo.

“The leadership of my friend Lord Mayor Jensen is an inspiration to mayors across the C40 network. With a permanent C40 office in Copenhagen that leadership will continue to grow.”

Related News


Latest News

Culture
A beast of a pie! One of world’s best pizzas found in Copenhagen
Business
Co-operation bringing more Asian visitors to Scandinavia
News
Danish research: Obesity an immense cost to society
Business
Copenhagen to become capital for green transition

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved