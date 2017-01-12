 Copenhagen to host massive creative startup competition – The Post

Copenhagen to host massive creative startup competition

Over 100 startups vying to triumph at 2017 Creative Business Cup Global Finals

Coming to Copenhagen next week (photo: Creative Business Cup)
November 7th, 2017 10:26 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Next week, hundreds of creative startups will descend upon Copenhagen to compete at the 2017 Creative Business Cup Global Finals.

The competition aims to connect the brightest minds of the startup community with potential investors in the global market, while offering networking platforms with industry experts.

“Creative Business Cup is much more than just a competition – it is a global year-round initiative that empowers entrepreneurs in the creative industries, helping them grow their business ideas, connecting them to investors and the global markets, and strengthening their innovative capabilities to the benefit of industry and society,” Craetive Business Cup describes itself on its website.

READ MORE: Startup Community: Learn how investors think

Startups galore
Among the key speakers and jury members at the event are Rufus Gifford, the former US ambassador to Denmark, Mariano Davies, the former president of the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark, Nadya Tolokonnikova from Pussy Riot, and Christian Stadil, the owner of the big Danish sportswear company Hummel.

The event will be held from November 15-16 – at Hotel Scandic Copenhagen on the first day and then at City Hall on day two. Read more about the Creative Business Cup here.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Related News



Latest News

International
Denmark bracing itself for COP23 action in Bonn
News
Having a cat about the house can prevent asthma developing, Danish research shows
Business
Copenhagen to host massive creative startup competition
Denmark
Carla Sands confirmed as new US ambassador to Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved