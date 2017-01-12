Copenhagen to host massive creative startup competition

Next week, hundreds of creative startups will descend upon Copenhagen to compete at the 2017 Creative Business Cup Global Finals.

The competition aims to connect the brightest minds of the startup community with potential investors in the global market, while offering networking platforms with industry experts.

“Creative Business Cup is much more than just a competition – it is a global year-round initiative that empowers entrepreneurs in the creative industries, helping them grow their business ideas, connecting them to investors and the global markets, and strengthening their innovative capabilities to the benefit of industry and society,” Craetive Business Cup describes itself on its website.

Startups galore

Among the key speakers and jury members at the event are Rufus Gifford, the former US ambassador to Denmark, Mariano Davies, the former president of the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark, Nadya Tolokonnikova from Pussy Riot, and Christian Stadil, the owner of the big Danish sportswear company Hummel.

The event will be held from November 15-16 – at Hotel Scandic Copenhagen on the first day and then at City Hall on day two. Read more about the Creative Business Cup here.

