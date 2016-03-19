Copenhagen tops Global Talent Competitiveness Index

When it comes to attracting, developing and retaining business talent, nobody does it better than Copenhagen.
The newly-released 2017 Global Cities Talent Competitiveness Index (GCTCI) ranked Copenhagen first ahead of Zurich, Helsinki, San Francisco and Gothenburg. It’s the first year that the GTCI has included cities.
“Following a similar methodology to the GTCI ranking, the GCTCI ranking tells us that the leaders, Copenhagen, Zurich and Helsinki, in addition to being consistently high performers in quality-of-life indicators, have strong physical and information infrastructure and strong international links,” wrote the elite university INSEAD, one of the main compilers of the reports.
Denmark dropping
The top 10 of the index, to which the research institute Human Capital Leadership Institute and the HR firm Adecco also contributed, was completed by Madrid, Paris, Eindhoven, Los Angeles and Dublin.
In the national rankings, the news was less positive for Denmark. The Danes remained in the top 10, as they were last year, but dropped three spots from fifth to eighth overall.
Switzerland topped the rankings, followed by Singapore, the UK, the US, Sweden, Australia, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland and Norway.