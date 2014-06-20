Job programs launched by Copenhagen Municipality are boosting the employment prospects of former foreign students and the spouses of highly-skilled international workers.

Since their respective launches in 2013 and 2014, the employment rates of those enrolled on the Canadian-inspired courses have been 74 and 75 percent within a year of completion.

Stopping the brain drain

The municipality, which intends to spend another 1.4 million kroner on the initiatives over the next year, launched the programs to address the drain of talent seen when international students educated in Denmark leave the country, and when highly-skilled international workers depart because their spouses failed to find work.