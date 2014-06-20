Copenhagen Airport is looking to considerably expand its passenger capacity over the next few years, and to accommodate that move, it also intends to increase its baggage area.

The airport has announced it intends to shell out 100 million kroner for a baggage area expansion that is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

“In recent years, we have seen quite significant growth in passenger numbers; in the first seven months of this year alone, the growth rate was in fact 10.7 percent,” said Kristian Durhuus, the COO of Copenhagen Airport.