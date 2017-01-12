Danes: Danske Bank least credible bank

A new huge Voxmeter survey based on the responses of 39,000 Danes reveals that Danske Bank is still struggling to repair its tarnished image.

The survey showed that the Danes found Danske Bank to be the least credible bank in Denmark, while they also found the bank’s advisors to be the most unpopular. Shitstorms of yesteryear have apparently left their mark.

“You have to remember that Danske Bank has lost the same amount of customers that there are with the whole of Sydbank,” Christian Stjer, the head of Voxmeter, told Finans.dk.

“They left the bank because they were dissatisfied or had been exposed to a bad experience, and they are still angry with the bank and have given them poor marks. It could take decades for them to view the bank in a positive light again.”

Loving the locals

Of the larger banks, Nordea also fared rather poorly, coming in sixth last for credibility and third last for bank advisor popularity. Jyske Bank and Sydbank also ranked in the lower half.

Meanwhile, local rural banks Sparekassen Thy, Sparekassen Vendsyssel, Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank performed the best, coming in the top four on both lists.

There is some good news to be had for Danske Bank. Customer satisfaction among their own customers has been on the rise in recent years, according to Danske Bank customer service head Thomas Mitchell.

“There is only one recipe and that’s to keep delivering good customer experiences whilst being a long-term, healthy and solid bank for our customers,” Mitchell told Finans.dk.