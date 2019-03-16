Danes the least adventurous nation when it comes to taking interesting jobs abroad

The Danes are the least adventurous nation when it comes to taking interesting jobs abroad, according to the Randstad Workmonitor, a survey primarily concerned with employee mobility that is conducted in 34 of the world’s biggest economies.

Just 49 percent of Danes are willing to travel for an interesting job – the lowest percentage in the survey.

According to the global average, 69 percent would travel, with China (92), India (90) and Mexico (88) leading the way.

Partner and education issues?

The Danes were outshone by fellow Scandinavian countries Norway (63) and Sweden (65), and even the travel-shy US (66).

“I think it is interesting to see how unmobile Danes are in relation to seizing a good job opportunity,” commented Randstad human resources director Tine Ryg Cebrian.

“One of the reasons is probably because it requires your partner to prioritise his or her career lower than yours – at least for a period. And that can be a major challenge. And missing out on the good and safe education system in Denmark is probably a factor too.”

Money over meaning

Slightly more Danes, 52 percent, would consider emigrating if they could improve their career and work-life balance, which was below the global average of 64, but by no means the worst among the 34 countries. That was left to the Netherlands with 39 percent.

Some 49 percent of Danes would be willing to emigrate for a substantially higher salary, compared to a global average of 59, ranking them 23rd in the category. Japan scored just 35 percent.

And 42 percent are willing to emigrate to have a meaningful career, compared to a global average of 54 percent, ranking the Danes at number 23 again.

Country before career

But there was one category in which the Danes finished above the global category: their love of their country over their career.

Some 61 percent would rather switch careers than emigrate, compared to a global average of 54 percent.

At the other end of the scale, career clearly comes first to the people of Chile (25), Mexico (30), Argentina (30), Turkey (37) and Hong Kong SAR (37).

Environmental conviction

Perhaps surprisingly for such a big cycling nation, only 50 percent of Danes want to work within walking or cycling distance from their home, compared to a global average of 68 percent – the second lowest of the 34 countries.

Their strong environmental conviction came through in the finding that only 37 percent want to be able to travel internationally for their work – again the second lowest and well below the global average of 58.

Anywhere but Sweden

But if they were forced to work abroad, the Danes would prefer to work in Norway, the US and Germany.

The Norwegians chose Denmark, Sweden and the UK, while Sweden opted for Norway, Denmark and the UK, suggesting the Danes don’t overly like the prospect of working in Sweden and, unlike their Scandinavian cousins, prefer the idea of pursuing a career among the Americans rather than the Brits.