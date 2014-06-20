What the Danes once reserved only for the New Year’s celebrations or other very special occasions, has now become popular all year round as annual sales of champagne and other types of sparkling wine have skyrocketed in Denmark in recent years.

“The demand for champagne has never been higher here,” Bjørn Leisner, the owner of a wine shop in Hellerup, told Berlingske.

“When we organise tastings in companies, it is champagne they often want to try.”