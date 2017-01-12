Danish business sector elated over Donald Trump visit

It probably wouldn’t be a stretch to argue that Donald Trump likely isn’t the most popular US president among the Danes – in fact, quite a few of them might line up and voice their displeasure when the controversial leader visits Denmark on September 2.

But the Danish business sector is of another opinion. Trump’s quick jaunt to Denmark presents a huge opportunity for companies looking make critical connections and gain a foothold in the US market.

“For Danish business, the visit is outstanding news. Aside from being familiar allies, the US is also a close trading partner. We export for more than 125 billion kroner to the US and the country has the world’s largest economy and is our second-largest export market,” said Brian Mikkelsen, the former business minister and current head of the Danish chamber of commerce, Dansk Erhverv.

“Life science companies, for instance, have very good prerequisites for getting even more out of the US market and the presidential visit is a golden opportunity for the Danish business sector to open doors.”

Four in a row

Mikkelsen maintained that while much of the attention will be focused on Trump, he will likely be accompanied by a considerable delegation that could offer connection which may prove vital for Danish companies.

Yesterday, new PM Mette Frederiksen said that she looked forward to Trump’s arrival and discussing global issues such as security, Arctic dilemmas, trade and investment.

Donald Trump will become just the fourth incumbent US president to visit Denmark. However, it seems like Denmark has become a must-visit country for US leadership in recent decades. The three presidents to also visit Denmark during their tenures are Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.