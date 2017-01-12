 Danish clothing brands big successes abroad – The Post

Danish clothing brands big successes abroad

Trade organisation says increased focus on exports is lifting sales around the world

Soya Concept is doing well (photo: Soya Concept)
March 13th, 2017 2:56 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Since 2007 exports have increased by 31 percent to European Union (EU) countries. Overall, EU countries purchased Danish clothing exports worth 23 billion kroner last year, according to Danmarks Statistik. Exports to Germany alone have increased by 74 percent since 2007. Last year, over eight billion kroner worth of clothing was sent south.

Export head Michael Hillmose from industry group Dansk Mode & Textile said lack of interest from customers at home has resulted in an increased focus on exports.



“When Danes aren’t buying, it forces companies to think internationally,” Hillmose told DR Nyheder.

Companies profiting
Soya Concept in Sønderborg showed annual profits of 77 million kroner last year, a doubling over a four year period. F. Engel in Haderslev has also shown double digit profit growth.

Dansk Mode & Textile expects sales of clothing abroad to continue to grow in the coming years.

Related News


Latest News

Business
Danish clothing brands big successes abroad
Culture
Danish safari park tightens security following zoo slaying
Local
Copenhagen celebrates continuing baby boom
International
Denmark pledges aid as hunger grips east Africa

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved