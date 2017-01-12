Danish clothing brands big successes abroad

Since 2007 exports have increased by 31 percent to European Union (EU) countries. Overall, EU countries purchased Danish clothing exports worth 23 billion kroner last year, according to Danmarks Statistik. Exports to Germany alone have increased by 74 percent since 2007. Last year, over eight billion kroner worth of clothing was sent south.

Export head Michael Hillmose from industry group Dansk Mode & Textile said lack of interest from customers at home has resulted in an increased focus on exports.