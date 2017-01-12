 Danish communications giant extorted following customer leak – The Post

Danish communications giant extorted following customer leak

Magic number for criminals apparently in the millions

On the back foot (photo: 3)
February 13th, 2017 3:44 pm| by Christian W
3, the Danish communications company, finds itself in a vulnerable position as criminals have got their hands on the personal information of 3,600 of its customers.

The criminal group is attempting to extort the telecommunications company for millions of kroner by threatening to release sensitive information about the customers.



“This is the first time in the company’s history that we have faced this kind of criminal activity,” said Sidsel Rosendal Olsen, the customer director for 3.

“I want to emphasise that we of course don’t negotiate with criminals and we have brought the police into the fold.”

READ MORE: New Danish mobile phone service kicking off price war

No bank details
3 was contacted by the criminals on Thursday night last week, and the police have since ascertained that the threat is legitimate.

The extortionists have apparently gained access to the names, addresses and CPR numbers of the customers, but not their bank details or pin codes, according to 3. Customers can find out more by calling customer services.

The company, which has about 1.2 million customers, has yet to discover how the criminals gained access to the sensitive customer information.

