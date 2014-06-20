Danish companies embracing globalisation like never before

It doesn’t matter how many tentacles of globalisation the likes of Nigel Farage, Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen cut off, new ones will grow in their place, and nowhere is there more optimism regarding continued international trade than in Denmark.

Following on from last year’s Eurobarometer survey that showed that Danes are the most pro-globalisation population in the EU, a new study by the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI), reveals that 84 percent of the country’s companies embrace it too.