Danish companies earned record high profits since the financial crisis last year, reveals a new analysis of the Danish auditor organisation FSR Danske Revisorer.

Profits increased by 19 percent to 269 billion kroner before tax compared to 226 billion in 2014.

“Already prior to the financial crisis, we had many companies that were not viable and could only exist in [an environment of] huge overspending,” Tom Vile Jensen, the industrial policy director at FSR Danske Revisorer, told DR.