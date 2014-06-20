The energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, will lead a Danish delegation looking to make inroads in India this week.

The visit, taking place from January 10-13, will include 21 large Danish companies and focus on strengthening Denmark’s position in the world’s second most populous nation in the areas of green technology, food and maritime interests.

“We need a significant lift in exports from Denmark to India and to embrace the potential that could lead to thousands of new Danish jobs,” said Lilleholt.