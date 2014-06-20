Nets Holding – the Nordic payments firm owned by equity funds Advent International Corporation, Bain Capital Private Equity and Danish pension fund ATP – expects an initial public offering to value the company as high as 32 billion kroner.

“I am very pleased with the response we have received with the news that we are planning to go public,” said Nets administrative director Bo Nilsson.

“It shows clear recognition of the transformation that we have made over the last two years to become a leading player in the rapidly growing market for digital payments.”