Danish card payment services company Nets plans to list on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange in late September, according to Børsen.

Børsen did not identify its sources, but wrote that Nets plans to float about half of its available shares.

Nets was formed in 2010 through a merger between PBS in Denmark and Norway’s Nordito. It was acquired in 2014 by Boston-based private equity funds Bain Capital and Advent International and the Danish pension fund ATP.