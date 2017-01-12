 Danish electronics company B&O makes great progress in emerging Asian markets – The Post

Danish electronics company B&O makes great progress in emerging Asian markets

Focusing on sleek design, the luxury Danish brand has shown once again it can create sustainable growth through structural and business model transformation

The 92-year-old company manufactures well designed, high quality products such as speakers, headsets and televisions (photo: flikr/Ian Muttoo)
October 4th, 2018 4:30 pm| by Ross McPherson
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Luxury electronics manufacturer B&O is continuing to lag behind on the North American markets but growing sales in China have resulted in a 2 percent increase in revenue for the first 3 months of the financial year.

In his note in the accounts, CEO Henrik Clausen indicated that he was pleased with the strong growth in the eastern markets, reports Berlingske.

Struggles in the west, growth in the east
B&O’s sales in North America dropped by 29 percent compared with the same period last year, causing a 9 percent drop in revenue within western markets of 280 million kroner.

However, sales in in the east grew by 26 percent over the same period, China being a particularly hot market as the growing middle class purchases an ever-increasing number of luxury products.

Signs of strength
The 2 percent increase in gross revenue amounts to 601 million kroner. Over the same period last year, the company operated at a pre-tax loss of 65 million kroner. This year, the made profits of 5 million kroner. This still means an after-tax loss of 4.4 million kroner, compared to the first quarter last year in which the company lost 55 million kroner.

“In spite of an ongoing reconstruction of our sales and distribution network, revenue increased by 2 percent, while improving earnings before tax and free cash flows significantly,” said Clausen. “Our ability to deliver profitable growth during a traditionally small quarter for B&O, shows the strength of our changing business model,” he added.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
On Stages: Is becoming the complete actor the new black?
Business
Danish electronics company B&O makes great progress in emerging Asian markets
Activities
Art Review: Redressing the surrealist balance
Denmark
Experts recommend getting flu vaccination now

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved