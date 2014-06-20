Contact us Advertise with us

Danish exports of Christmas trees exceeds 650 million kroner

Danish marzipan and decorations are also very popular abroad

The most popular species of Xmas tress grown in Denmark is Nordmann fir (photo: iStock)
December 22nd, 2016 1:42 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Denmark’s exports of Christmas trees were worth 653 million kroner last year and topped the list of the most popular Christmas products for export, reports the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri.

According to the Danish Christmas tree association, there are about 3,500 Xmas trees growers in the country, who are annually producing 12 million trees and 42,000 tonnes of greenery.

By far the most popular species of Xmas tress grown in Denmark is Nordmann fir.



Germans are the number one consumers of the Danish conifers, although they have been buying fewer of them in recent years, show figures from Danmark Statistik.

READ MORE: No Danish Christmas is complete without sprucing up the tree

Apples, shawls and e-books
Danish marzipan, nougat and fondant are also in high demand abroad, with exports worth 83 million kroner in 2015, while Danish Christmas decorations were sold abroad for 45 million kroner.

Meanwhile, shawls, scarves, apples, tinned goods, speakers, earphones and e-books are some of the products Danes buy relatively more of in December than during the rest of the year.

Sales in scarves, shawls and belts for girls increase by nearly 5,000 percent in December, while sales in apples, cherries and tinned goods grow by about 1,000 percent during the winter month.

 

The most popular Danish Christmas exports (in millions of kroner)


1. Christmas trees: 653
2. Fondant, marzipan, nougat and other prepared sugar products: 83
3. Pastes, including marzipan: 60
4. Xmas tree decorations and other Xmas decorations of materials other than glass: 45
5. Decorative items for festivals/public holidays and carnival and other entertainment goods: 27

(Source: Eurostat and Confederation of Danish Industry calculations)

