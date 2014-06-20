Denmark’s exports of Christmas trees were worth 653 million kroner last year and topped the list of the most popular Christmas products for export, reports the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri.

According to the Danish Christmas tree association, there are about 3,500 Xmas trees growers in the country, who are annually producing 12 million trees and 42,000 tonnes of greenery.

By far the most popular species of Xmas tress grown in Denmark is Nordmann fir.