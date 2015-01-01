Danish firm hands out 65,000 kroner Xmas bonus to employees

At some companies you’re lucky if you get a bottle of red wine for your Christmas present – and that’s despite some pretty generous tax breaks for employers.

Magasin vouchers, either for 500 or 1,000 kroner, are a popular choice, but there are a select few who go out to make their employees extra happy … and some of them even live to see another Christmas.

I’ll see you Lego and IKEA, and raise you

Lego gave its employees a month’s salary as their Christmas present in 2015. And then a year later, IKEA agreed to pay a bonus worth up to 130 percent of their monthly salary.

And now in 2017, Interdan Holding – a car importer and distributor based in Hellerup that also dabbles in property investment – is raising the ante again.

It has confirmed it is giving its 300 permanent employees a Christmas bonus of 65,000 kroner to mark its 65th anniversary – a gift that is the equivalent of 10 percent of its annual profit.

Founder would have been proud

The chief executive, Maria Bruun, who is a fourth generation descendant of the founder KW Bruun, thanked her employees for the role they have played in the company’s success.

She praised a recent “positive development”, which resulted in a post-tax profit of 206 million kroner last year, and noted that the employees were “extremely positive” about the bonus.

The gift echoes the words of KW Bruun, who always maintained: “Money must never be the goal. Only the means.”