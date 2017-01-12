Danish firm to start onshore salmon farming in Miami

Denmark is one of the leaders when it comes to sustainable fish farming on land.

A Danish-based firm, Atlantic Sapphire, has just raised half a billion kroner to start a salmon farm in Miami, reports Fyens.dk.

The salmon will be farmed on land in a sustainable way and without the use of medicine during the production process.

Much less water required

A normal fish farm uses around 50,000 litres of water per kilo of fish produced. A recirculating plant like this that recycles water can reduce the amount to around 500 litres.

The farm in Miami is aiming to produce 90,000 tonnes of salmon per year, thus quintupling the present production of the US. At present, most of the eaten fish are imported from abroad.

Protecting the environment

Thue Holm of Atlantic Sapphire has spent six years perfecting the process of producing salmon in the world’s first recirculating salmon farm on land.

“Americans are crazy about salmon produced in a way that protects the environment and is free from medicine and artificial colouring,” said Holm.

“That’s why we’ve been able to raise the necessary capital to start up the sizeable farm in Miami.”

Great future perspectives

The man who will be providing the technology for the Miami farm is Bjarne Hald Olesen from Billund Aquaculture, who has 30 years’ experience in farming salmon on shore.

“The future potential for raising large, valuable fish such as salmon on land is enormous. Things are moving more and more in that direction and Denmark has a good headstart,” added Olesen.