Danish food security on the menu in South Korea

The environment and food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, will be in South Korea this week to boost the Danish food security platform in the country.

As part of a Danish delegation, Larsen will today meet with the South Korean environmental minister, Cho Kyeung-Kyu, and then the agriculture and food minister, Kim Jae-soo, tomorrow.

“I look forward to visiting South Korea and strengthening our relations with the country,” said Larsen.

“South Korea is a big importer of Danish food products – and we would like to further develop that relationship. So I look forward to also discussing Denmark’s strong position in terms of food security.”

Seoul-ing up more export

During his stay, Larsen will also meet with a large food producer and be present to witness the University of Copenhagen sign a research co-operation agreement with Seoul National University.

He will also give a speech at KAIST business school regarding Denmark and the benefits of a circular economy – which promotes greater resource productivity aiming to reduce waste and avoid pollution.

Among those in the delegation are the Danish confederation of industry, Dansk Industri, and the Danish agriculture and food council, Landbrug & Fødevarer. The delegation was in Tokyo earlier in the week.

South Korea was Denmark’s 16th largest export market for goods in 2015 – an increase of 22.5 percent compared to the year before – to the tune of 6.4 billion kroner.