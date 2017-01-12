Danish government and Maersk reportedly agree to North Sea oil deal

After months of wrangling over the future of oil exploration in Denmark’s area of the North Sea, it appears that a deal has been reached between the Danish government and AP Moller-Maersk. According to Berlingske Business, an agreement has been negotiated and now needs parliamentary approval.

According to the terms reported by Berlingske Business, Maersk has committed to a full reconstruction of the Thyra field at a cost of about 30 million kroner.