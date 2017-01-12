 Danish government and Maersk reportedly agree to North Sea oil deal – The Post

Danish government and Maersk reportedly agree to North Sea oil deal

Agreement only needs approval from Parliament

Is the sun rising on a new Danish oil deal? (photo: iStock)
March 2nd, 2017 12:59 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

After months of wrangling over the future of oil exploration in Denmark’s area of the North Sea, it appears that a deal has been reached between the Danish government and AP Moller-Maersk.  According to Berlingske Business, an agreement has been negotiated and now needs parliamentary approval.

According to the terms reported by Berlingske Business, Maersk has committed to a full reconstruction of the Thyra field at a cost of about 30 million kroner.



Deal or no deal
In return, Maersk will be allowed to boost its tax depreciation from its current level of 15 percent to 20 percent. In addition, the hydrocarbon tax will be raised from 5 to 6.5 percent for the next six years.

READ MORE: Danish oil production decreases yet again

Neither the government nor Maersk would comment on the deal nor confirm that it had been finalised.

Related News


Latest News

Art
Art Review: William and Wang bring the wow factor to Louisiana
General
Danish companies increasingly reporting labour shortages
Culture
Danish ex-Muslim sets up Facebook group for apostate Muslims
National
Boeing suing the government of Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved