Danish government presents new North Sea oil agreement

The government, in collaboration with the parties Socialdemokratiet, Dansk Folkeparti, Socialistisk Folkeparti and Radikale, has unveiled a fully-financed agreement designed to ensure a future for oil production in the North Sea.

The agreement supports a two-figure billion kroner amount to be invested in oil and gas extraction in the North Sea by, among other things, completely re-building the ageing Tyra fields. The investments will allow for the possibility to generate up to 26 billion kroner for the state coffers looking ahead to 2042.