A new international billion-dollar fund dedicated to funding research within green energy technology could benefit Danish companies in the future.

There’s a good chance that Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) – which consists of 20 investors from around the world, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates – will look towards Danish greentech solutions, according to several Danish experts.

“Looking at what the fund wants to support, it’s a fantastic opportunity for Danish companies,” said Thea Larsen, the head of the public grant scheme for the energy arena, EUDP.