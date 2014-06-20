Danish shipping and passenger ferry company DFDS is celebrating its 150th anniversary by awarding 30 company shares to every employee.

The company has enjoyed steady growth over the past several years, and it said it wanted to recognise the contribution of its employees.

“In recent years, DFDS’s performance has been considerably improved, not least due to the efforts of DFDS’s dedicated employees,” said Bent Østergaard, the chair of the DFDS board of directors.