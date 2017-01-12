 Danish millions to resurrect Greenland’s only goldmine – The Post

Danish millions to resurrect Greenland’s only goldmine

Public funding to spark life into mine that faltered in 2013

Nalunaq goldmine is back in business (photo: James St. John)
July 3rd, 2019 11:50 am| by Christian W

A joint public funding effort from Denmark and Greenland has been set into motion in a bid to kickstart the Nalunaq goldmine, which went bankrupt in 2013.

The Danish growth fund Vækstfonden will team up with Greenland Venture to inject 15 million kroner into the mine, which was operational from 2004 but faltered in 2013 due to a drastic decline in the price of gold.

“The investment can help the Nalunaq mine take an important step forward and the company behind it is ready to quickly get started with production,” said Rolf Kjærgaard, the head of Vækstfonden.

“That will contribute to increased growth and development in south Greenland.”

As the mine has been operational until recently, the existing infrastructure will be conducive to a swift and fresh start.

READ ALSO: Most Greenlanders want independence at some point in the future

Mining for independence
Just a few years ago, there were great expectations that Greenland could embark on a mining adventure that would eventually make it independent of Danish financial support, but so far this has failed to materialise.

Nalunaq will be the first goldmine in Greenland and just the third active mine on the island overall – the other two being the ruby mine Qeqertarsuatsiaat and the anorthosite mine in Kangerlussuaq.

It is yet unknown when the Nalunaq mine is expected to open again.

Quite a view from the mine (photo: James St. John)

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Roses over roots: Everyone needs to find a place that feels like home
National
Record-breaking demand for swimming pools as more Danes splash out
Denmark
Farmers, public admin workers and salespeople least happy with their jobs
National
Science Round-Up: Sea level rise disparities across the country

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved