Danish News Round-up: Spotlight on Danish law preventing refugees from getting a divorce

If you are a refugee living in Denmark granted temporary residency under the Paragraph 7, Clause 3 law, it seems you can’t get divorced. In order to pursue a divorce case in Denmark, you have to be resident or domiciled here, but according to decisions taken by the Statsforvaltningen department of the Social and Interior Ministry, temporary residency is not enough.

Both Socialdemokratiet and Dansk Folkeparti would like to change that – Socialdemokratiet primarily because the party is afraid it would be punishing Syrian women who might have been ‘child brides’ in their home countries or exposed to violence, reports DR Nyheder.

Just as long as they don’t stay

DF’s immigration spokesperson Martin Henriksen agrees.

“My first reaction is that of course it should be possible to get a divorce but – and this is a very important ‘but’ – we must make sure we don’t make it possible for people to have a better chance of staying here,” he said.

The social minister, Mai Mercado, is looking into the problem. “I would like to emphasise that of course a refugee should be able to get divorced so they don’t have to live together with a violent spouse,” she told Politiken.

Germans detaining more rejected asylum seekers

Increasing numbers of asylum-seekers rejected by Denmark who ought to be repatriated to their own countries are being detained by German police. In 2016 there were 1,750 illegals detained in Germany, and last year the number rose to 2,350, reports DR Nyheder. The Danish government toughened up legislation regarding the granting of asylum in 2015. Last year, 2,835 rejected asylum-seekers ‘went missing’ in Denmark. The German authorities can return the rejected asylum-seekers to Denmark, but if they don’t do so within six months, the person has the right to seek asylum in Germany, and a number of people are attempting to go underground to do just that.

Danes rally round Sri Lanka terror victims

A number of spontaneous events have been arranged to show solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the terror bombings on Easter Sunday that so far have cost 359 lives and left many more injured. Yesterday, PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen was one of the speakers at a gathering in Copenhagen’s Kongens Nytorv arranged by eight political youth organisations from across the political spectrum. An event also took place in Odense. A silent torchlight procession has been arranged this evening in the Aarhus suburb of Stavtrup where the Holch Povlsen family comes from that lost three children in the bombings, reports Aarhus Stiftstidende.

Anti-Paludan appeal nets almost 2 million kroner

As a reaction to Koran-burner Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Stram Kurs party, journalist and TV executive Nicolai Würtz decided to start a charity fundraiser on the website of refugee organisation Dansk Flygtningehjælp. Under the heading ‘Give – and let the good Karma rebound on Rasmus Paludan’ the money is destined to help refugees who have just arrived in Denmark. When he started the fundraiser on April 16, Würtz says he only expected to get around 2,500 kroner. As of today the amount has reached more than 1.9 million. “Naturally I’m really really glad and extremely surprised. I had no idea what I’d started,” he told TV2 Nyheder. If you wish to contribute, follow this link (in Danish).