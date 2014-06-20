For the eleventh straight year, Danish oil production in the North Sea has decreased. Now it’s at the same level it was in 1992, according to a new report from the energy authority Energistyrelsen (here in Danish).

The figures reveal that oil production in the North Sea fell to 9.1 million cubic metres – vastly lower than the 22.5 million cubic metres in 2004, when levels peaked.

“Danish oil production in 2015 was about 5 percent lower than expected,” the report found.