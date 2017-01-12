Danish PM to take part in big Nordic-Indian summit

Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen will be among the leaders taking part in the very first Nordic-Indian summit in Stockholm on April 17.

Rasmussen will join the PMs of Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland to welcome their Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to discuss a number of issues pertaining to trade, growth, global security, climate and the UN Global Goals.

“India’s global role is considerable, politically as well as economically, and the country is ever increasing its role in Asia and the rest of the world,” said Rasmussen.

“I look forward to teaming up with my Nordic colleagues to discuss how we can strengthen co-operation with the world’s biggest democracy in a number of areas.”

Co-operation benefits

Rasmussen underlined that India was a key player when it came to tackling climate issues and Denmark was a prime candidate to help India in its green transition.

Danish agricultural and food solutions were also of great use to India, as was its sustainable energy and innovation.

With an annual growth rate of over 7 percent, India is the world’s fastest-growing G20 economy and is expected to be the most populous country in the world by 2022.