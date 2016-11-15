 Danish poultry back in shops in South Korea – The Post

Danish poultry back in shops in South Korea

Ban lifted following bird flu outbreak last year

No longer fenced out (photo: Pixabay)
March 23rd, 2017 3:21 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Denmark’s poultry industry received a good piece of news today as the South Korean government announced it would once again permit Danish poultry again following a bird flu epidemic late last year.

The ban, which lasted about four months, was lifted following a meeting between Denmark’s food minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Dong-phil, in Seoul earlier this month.



“The industry in Denmark has lost a lot of money as a result of the bird flu, so now it’s all about winning back the losses and offering the South Korean consumers healthy and safe Danish poultry,” said Larsen.

“South Korea itself is severely short of poultry and eggs, partly because US exports are also challenged by bird flu. So we were in the right spot at the right time.”

South Korea is Denmark’s most important export market for poultry outside the EU. In 2016, Danish exports of poultry products to the east Asian nation totalled 73 million kroner, down from 91 million kroner in 2015.

READ MORE: Danish food security on the menu in South Korea

Becoming Seoul mates?
Denmark was officially declared bird flu-free by the international animal health organisation OIE on February 22, and since then the Danish government has worked towards reopening the market and scheduling meetings with ministers abroad.

During Larsen’s meeting in Seoul, Lee also indicated that Denmark was first in line in terms of restarting the export of beef, which has been shut down since Denmark saw its first bout of mad cow’s disease in 2000.

“The reopening for Danish products has occurred swiftly because Danish producers and authorities have been good at fighting bird flu and keeping further epidemics out,” said Larsen.

“There are great opportunities for Denmark at the moment. South Korea has itself struggled with bird flu and has been forced to put down 33 million birds.”

Earlier this month, South Korea allowed Danish liquid eggs to be sold in its supermarkets for the first time.

Related News



Latest News

National
Swimming pools in Denmark at risk of being closed down due to stricter rules
Business
Danish poultry back in shops in South Korea
EU
Unite for Europe sister act on the march in Copenhagen
Activities
Vivienne McKee to play Gertrude at Hamlet’s castle

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved