 Danish researchers developing green Lego bricks – The Post

Danish researchers developing green Lego bricks

Sustainable alternatives proven to be as sturdy as traditional bricks

Brick by brick: building for a sustainable future (photo: Lego)
June 19th, 2019 10:44 am| by Christian W

Next time you wince in pain while stepping on an errant Lego brick in the dark of night, you could very well be cursing a more sustainable alternative compared to parents of yesteryear.

Danish researchers from Aarhus University are closing in on a green plastic alternative that is just as sturdy as the traditional brick.

“Lego bricks have proven to be very durable, and the idea is that the new bricks, made from sustainable and green material, should be the same,” Emil Andersen, a chemical engineering PhD at AU who is part of the research, told DR Nyheder.

READ ALSO: Lego launches first sustainable bricks

Lego involved
Lego itself is involved with the research and has set aside a billion kroner to develop new sustainable plastic products – the critical demand being they need to be as durable as the old bricks.

Last year, the Danish toy giant launched its first plastic products made from sugar cane, and the company’s goal is for all its products, including packaging, to be sustainable by 2030.

“For over 60 years we have used the plastic we still use today in most of our Lego products. We know it works and we know it lasts, but we want to further improve our ability to analyse the longevity of our products,” René Mikkelsen, a spokesperson for Lego, told DR Nyheder.

The Aarhus University findings have been published in the scientific journal Royal Society of Chemistry.

Lego told CPH Post that while the alternative has proven to be sturdy, there is still a while to go before a brick is produced using the method. Pending further research and development, there is also a chance the new alternative will not be employed at all.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Return of the podcast: Giving Denmark a global perspective
Business
Opinion: Why are there no mountains in Denmark?
National
Danish insurance company launches drought insurance
National
Before you travel, check your blue health card’s expiry date

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved