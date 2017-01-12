 Danish rum wins international plaudits – The Post

Lars J Schou, the founder of Fanø Skibsrom (photo: Fanø Skibsrom)
August 11th, 2019 6:00 am| by Christian W

When you think about good rum you’ve sampled in the past, liquid gems from the likes of Venezuela, Barbados, Jamaica or Cuba might spring to mind.

How about the little Danish island of Fanø?

The Danish rum Fanø Skibsrom, distilled on the island just off Esbjerg, seems to have bucked the Caribbean trend by winning awards at the recent International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London.

Fanø Skibsrom took home a silver and a bronze medal for its rum, Havmanden og Havfruen, in the ‘Spiced Rum’ category at the IWSC – which is viewed as one of the most prestigious awards in the business.

It’s Schou time!
The IWSC panel consists of over 400 experts from 30 countries and the judging process involves several rounds of blind tasting, as well as a technical and chemical analysis of the quality and aroma of the rum. Products from over 90 countries took part in the competition.

“We are super proud about the excellent results. One thing is that we think our rum has the perfect combination and balance or aroma and taste nuances, but to get this praise from the IWSC is immense for us,” said Christine von Seelen Schou, the head of Fanø Skibsrom.

Fanø Skibsrom was founded on Fanø in 2015 by Lars J Schou. Its wares can be found in more than 180 wine/spirit and specialty shops across Denmark.

Read more about Fanø Skibsrom here (in English)

