 Danish webshop branching out – and fashion’s the winner – The Post

Danish webshop branching out – and fashion’s the winner

Now with a presence in four countries, FashionForest is on the charge

It’s a forest out there, but this webshop will help you see the trees (photo: FashionForest)
June 18th, 2019 5:00 pm| by Dave Smith

Forget the big discount fairs selling last year’s ranges, and say goodbye to the snooty fashionistas who like to say: “That was so last season, darling!”

Thanks to deals with a number of Scandinavia’s leading fashion webshops –including the likes of Boozt, miinto, Stylepit and Ellos – FashionForest is enabling shoppers to get their hands on the latest fashion the moment it leaves the catwalk.

Since its foundation in Denmark in 2016, it has now expanded to three more countries: Sweden, Norway and Hong Kong.

Seamless experience
FashionForest prides itself on the seamless experience it gives to shoppers visiting its webshop – a one-stop destination with more than 200,000 items to choose from.

If that sounds daunting, don’t fear (!), as FashionForest makes navigating its webshop an effortless, highly intuitive experience.

And once you’ve ordered, you can sit back in full confidence that your products will speedily make their way to your home – just in time for that all-important engagement.

In-depth knowledge  
“In two short years, FashionForest have cemented its position in the market mix,” enthused Kasper Rasmussen, the company’s  CEO.

“The strategy has so far revolved around a combination of constant technological development and the development of content. which provides in-depth knowledge and analytic entertainment within a wide variety of topics for the users of the platform and that will continue to be the strategy for maintaining a strengthening of FashionForest in the market.”



