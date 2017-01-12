Danish wind turbine giant regains top spot

Danish wind giant Vestas regained first place among the world’s wind turbine manufacturers in 2016, according to the research firm FTI Consulting.
Vestas had, according to several leading research houses, slipped behind Chinese manufacturer Goldwind in 2015.
A decline in Goldwind’s activities in China last year and a strong performance by Vestas in the US and other markets has put the Danes back on the windy throne.
Siemens down
Vestas supplied turbines with a total capacity of 9654 MW in a year in which orders, installations and overall results shot up.
German wind group Siemens had an off-year and dropped out of the top five for the first time since 2012.